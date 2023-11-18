The 5th Risca Scouts is looking for new volunteers to join their team and continue to support the young people they work with.

The troop has been going for over 75 years, having celebrated that anniversary in 2020, and needs new volunteers to keep them going into next year.

There are plenty of exciting options open to potential volunteers, including in their leadership groups, trustees, and anything in-between.

As a group predominantly for children aged between 6-14, they teach fun and important life skills that help them earn badges, including archery, hiking, local history, digital skills, tomahawk throwing and first aid.

Building young people’s individuality, confidence and compassion is something of the utmost importance to the 5th Risca Scouts, and this is reflected in the way that all their activities are aimed at the young people.

Group lead of the 5th Risca Scouts, Rhys Bennett said: “Helping young people grow and develop skills is massively rewarding for them and us and it really does make a difference when your helping other people.

“It's a great feeling seeing our young people open up and grow in confidence from their time at 5th Risca and hearing how much fun the other volunteers have in doing this shows how great it is to volunteer.

“The young people we work with are the most important thing and that’s why people volunteer."

Volunteers get to take part in a range of adventures in the Scouts, such as camping and a real-life Monopoly game around London, played with 8,000 other Scouts from across the UK and beyond.

The support of volunteers has also enabled the group to award two Scouts their Chief Scout Gold award for the first time in a decade.

The group welcomes potential volunteers of all ages and abilities and provide a very inclusive environment.

If you would like to become a 5th Risca Scouts volunteer, please email group lead Rhys Bennett on rhys@5thrisca.org.uk.