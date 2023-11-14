A police officer was seen guarding the door of the Golden Peri Peri takeaway in Commercial Street this afternoon, Tuesday, November 14.

The site had been taped off with cones blocking the road directly in front of it.

And now Gwent Police has told the Argus a cannabis farm was uncovered in the building.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers on patrol on Tuesday, November 14, uncovered a cannabis cultivation in Commercial Street, Newport.

"The building has been deemed unsafe to enter at this time and the incident is ongoing."

The news comes after a number of raids on cannabis farms across Gwent as the police are attempting a major crackdown on drug use in the area. ​

Golden Peri Peri was contacted for comment.​