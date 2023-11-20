Run by two former school friends, Rhys Didcott and Dave Cutter, Box’d Bar and Pizza is to open its second location in Church Avenue, Trevethin in the new year.

The business has gone from strength to strength, with the pair only opening their purpose-built cabin in Monmouth Square on September 12, 2023.

A delicious freshly made pizza (Image: Box'd Bar and Pizza)

Mr Cutter said: “We are hoping the takeaway venture will be open early in the new year. This will be the second facility as the takeaway in Cwmbran is now fully fledged.

“The front of the shop will support a warm space for local groups and charities available to hire inclusive of a small café. This phase will be a few months further down the line.

“Business so far is good with our private hire bookings now reaching into 2026, the shop will really help in the fact we can invite clients to sample our food and create their own menu for their big day or event.

“We really can’t thank everyone enough for the support since we started in April.”

Rhys Didcott, Stephen Cutter and David Cutter in their Cwmbran bar and pizza cabin (Image: Box'd Bar and Pizza)

The pair initially converted a horse box into a fully functioning mobile bar accompanied with freshly prepared pizzas in Pontypool.

The Cwmbran cabin has proved a hit, with the pair introducing takeaways and offering deliveries on Thursdays and Fridays.

If you think you can handle the heat, then this might be for you as Box’d is also set to release their hot wing chicken challenge.

Selection of freshly cooked pizza's (Image: Box'd Bar and Pizza)

Mr Cutter said: “We are about to release what we believe is Britain’s hottest chicken wing challenge. We are hoping spice lovers will be brave enough to try one of our three challenges. It’s so hot it needs a waiver.

“We are also doing a collection for 100 children aged between 1-17 this Christmas for Women’s Aid.

“This is really close to our hearts, public can take a tag, buy a gift of their choice and then to return the gift to us by December 9.”

Box'd's gift appeal (Image: Box'd Bar and Pizza)