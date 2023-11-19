Speaking at a meeting of the council's Events and Community Projects Committee, council officer Stephanie Kopec said she had approached three venues as potential venues - Cwmbran Stadium, Cwmbran Boating Lake, and Woodland Road Sports and Social Club.

Two events companies had been approached for estimates, but have said they would need more detail to provide accurate quotes.

The estimates ranged from £20,000 to £30,000 to provide and manage the stage, lighting, floor matting, sound and the "basic infrastructure".

Ms Kopec said they could save money by hiring stage and lighting and bringing in someone to do the stage management including contacting groups and managing them on the day.

Cllr Anthony Bird, Northville ward, suggested Cwmbran town centre as a potential venue as the owners had recently applied for licences for entertainment and alcohol.

He also said they were holding a Christmas lights event with singers and staging.

Cllr Chris Morgan, Lowlands & Avondale ward, said they would need "four major acts" to perform for an hour each and solo artists to be on while instruments were being moved on and off stage.

He added that the festival would feature a range of genres including funk, soul and rock.

Cllr Julian Simon Davenne, Fairwater & Oaksford ward, said he felt the town centre location was a "great idea" as it had lots of places for people to eat and drink, and bands could potentially use the Congress Theatre to get ready to go on stage.

He felt the idea of a festival was "superb".