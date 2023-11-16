Ashley Stockwell, 22, from Cwmbran was caught when the drugs were discovered hidden inside the vehicle at Castell-y-Bwch in the Henllys area of the town.

He was convicted by a jury following a trial of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

His co-defendant Norbert Brudkiewicz, 23, of Ellick Street, Blaenavon, who has spent the last 10 months in prison on remand, was handed a suspended sentence.

He pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

A third defendant, Lloyd Virgo, 23, of Ton Road, Cwmbran was jailed for three years and four months in February after he admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Alice Sykes, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how the trio were linked to the 17g of cocaine found in the car at the Castell-y-Bwch pub in July 2021.

Ashley Stockwell

Brudkiewicz’s fingerprints were found on one of the drug packages and when officers came knocking on his door he pushed and punched them, shouting: “You aren't arresting me.”

He also pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker.

Detectives found drug related messages on Stockwell’s mobile phone.

He has a previous conviction for trafficking cocaine and served time at a young offender institution.

Christopher Evans, representing Stockwell said: “The defendant describes himself as the black sheep of the family and he experienced bullying throughout his school years.”

Kevin Seal for Brudkiewicz asked the court to take into account his client’s guilty pleas and the long delay in the case coming to court.

The judge, Recorder Christian Jowett, told the two defendants: “On July 1, 2021, police attended the Castell-y-Bwch public house in Cwmbran where they searched a motor vehicle belonging to you Ashley Stockwell and they found a large amount of cocaine concealed in the passenger door, 13.8g and 3.43g respectively, with a value of £1,020.

“CCTV showed you Norbert Brudkiewicz having got out of the passenger door and your fingerprints were found on the concealed cocaine.

“Ashley Stockwell, you got out of the driver's door and Lloyd Virgo from the rear.”

Stockwell, of Tolpath, Coed Eva, was jailed for five years.

Brudkiewicz was jailed for two years but that sentence was suspended for 18 months after Recorder Jowett said there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation in his case.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.