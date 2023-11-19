Providing a yuletide treat for film fans and families alike, this year marks milestone anniversaries for a variety of iconic Christmas films - all returning to the big screen at Vue Cwmbran.

The legendary The Muppet’s Christmas Carol returns to mark 30 years of one of the most unforgettable retellings of Charles Dickens’ festive classic.

Other films which celebrating cinematic anniversaries at Vue this winter include explosive action adventure Die Hard, marking its 30th anniversary, as well as director Richard Curtis’ legendary all-star rom-com anthology Love Actually.

Also celebrating two decades since becoming a Christmas comedy classic is Elf. Follow Buddy the Elf’s adventures into the human world after a lifetime raised in the North Pole by Santa and his little helpers.

Elf is coming to Vue Cwmbran this Christmas (Image: Vue Entertainment)Other comedy crackers coming to Vue Cwmbran include Trading Places, and How The Grinch Stole Christmas with Jim Carrey.

Will Ferrell will return for another outing, this time partnering with Ryan Reynolds in festive favourite Spirited, which will also be screened with a cheerful Sing-A-Long version for those looking to practice their carolling spirit.

Traditional treats such as Santa Claus: The Movie and It’s A Wonderful Life will return complete with a 4K remaster, bringing some festive magic back onto the big screen, and will be joined by family favourites including Home Alone and The Polar Express.

Family favourite Home Alone is returning to the big screen (Image: Vue Entertainment)There’s also the opportunity to give the gift of big screen entertainment this year with a Vue Gift Card – the ultimate present for lovers of the big screen experience.

These can be used for tickets, refreshments and snacks while enjoying Hollywood blockbusters.

General Manager of Vue Cwmbran Charlie McLeod said: “Christmas is all about spending quality time with friends and family, creating treasured moments to last a lifetime.

“We’re glad to be marking the merry occasion with a line-up of some of the most iconic and beloved Christmas classics, specially curated to provide the gift of Big Screen Entertainment this year.”

The films are:

Trading Places – w/c 17 November;

Die Hard (30th Anniversary) – w/c 24 November;

Santa Claus: The Movie (4k Restoration) – w/c 24 November;

Love Actually (20th Anniversary) – w/c 24 November;

Elf (20th Anniversary) – w/c 1 December (also in select IMAX screens);

Home Alone – w/c 1 December;

How the Grinch Stole Christmas – w/c 8 December;

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – w/c 15 December;

The Muppet Christmas Carol (30th Anniversary) – w/c 15 December;

Spirited (standard screenings & Sing-A-Long screenings) – w/c 15 December;

The Polar Express – w/c 22 December;

It's A Wonderful Life (4k Restoration) – w/c 22 December.

You can buy tickets from £4.99 here.