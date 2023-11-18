Owned by Michael Beckett, Kings Sports Bar opened on Friday, November 3, in Station Quarter, overlooking Newport train station.

A sea of pool tables (Image: Scott Beddoe)

The late-night sports bar boasts 14 screens, a darts zone holding four dartboard cubicles, two American pool tables and 12 'championship standard' pool tables.

Mr Beckett said: “After more than four years of back and forth and multiple venue changes, it's a relief and extremely exciting to finally be open. Especially in the best venue choice we had.

Sneak peak into the new sports bar (Image: Scott Beddoe)

“The club was put together by scratch and it just my vision. We opened Friday, November 3, after a fantastic soft opening on October 28.

“We are located in Station Quarter, up the stairs off of Cambrian Road, above Vibez in the plaza overlooking the train station.

Darts zone in Kings Sports Bar (Image: Scott Beddoe)

“The tables, sitting area and darts are all in their own areas so everyone can do their thing without being in the way of each other. We have a large bar with an extensive choice of drinks.

“We open at 10am every day and close late. We tend to close between 10pm and midnight are currently gauging interest and see how we do.”

Owner Michael Beckett with his partner Preeti (Image: Scott Beddoe)

In a true family affair Mr Beckett's partner, Preeti, is the club's director.

If you’re the competitive kind, you’ll be pleased to hear that Kings Sports Bar run a ‘Kings Weekly Pool Tournament’ where you can battle it out to be the champion.

The sports bar shows both Sky and TNT football games so you won't miss your club in action.