Pontypool RFC has given a whopping £5,000 donation to the TRAC 2 crisis support charity to continue its valuable support in helping families overcome poverty and hardship.

Club captain Scott Matthews and head coach Leighton Jones presented TRAC 2 CEO Sue and Steve Malson with the donation at Pontypool Park on Tuesday, November 14.

Ms Malson said: “I would like to thank Pontypool RFC for the generous donation for £5,000.

“I’m going to split the donation equally between The Trussell Trust food bank in Pontnewynydd and TRAC 2.

“I have ordered 40 food hampers that will consist of beef, turkey, sausage meat and pigs in blankets so there are families that can have a meal on Christmas Day.

“With the high cost of living many are struggling, and it isn’t just those on benefits, it is those working as well.”

TRAC 2 was set up 12 years ago in 2011 during austerity, and with the high cost of living crisis, food banks are sadly seemingly more in demand than ever.

Speaking of the decision to split the money between Trussell Trust and TRAC 2, Sue continued: “The charity works 24/7 so our food bank is used 24/7, The Trussell Trust operates three or four times a week in different areas of Torfaen.

“There is a great need at the moment for both food banks to be topped up but the money for TRAC 2 will cover 40 families."

Pontypool RFC executive chairman Peter Jeffreys said: “We understand that people are struggling in these difficult times and hopefully with this donation, the club is able to bring some support to those in need.”

TRAC 2 has been serving the Torfaen region since 2011 and does vital work in the community to make a real difference to people’s lives.

Their work has not gone unnoticed as they have been the deserved recipients of the Jo Cox Community Champions Award and an MRW Award.

If you are able to donate any money, food or time to this worthwhile cause, please visit their website.