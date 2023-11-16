Charlotte Symons, 40, is accused of being responsible for the death of Sandra Chamberlain, 67, while at the wheel of a Nissan Navara in the Blackwood area.

The pedestrian was airlifted to Cardiff’s University Hospital of Wales following the collision on Pant y Cefn Road in Markham.

The incident happened at around 11.20am on Friday, December 9, 2022.

Police and paramedics, together with a Wales Air Ambulance helicopter crew, rushed to the scene of the crash.

MORE NEWS: Man damaged girlfriend’s teeth after he punched her in the head

She died of her injuries on December 17, 2022.

Symons, of Markham Terrace, Markham did not enter a plea after she appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court.

The defendant is due to appear before the crown court on December 9 and she was granted unconditional bail.