A WOMAN has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal crash last year.
Charlotte Symons, 40, is accused of being responsible for the death of Sandra Chamberlain, 67, while at the wheel of a Nissan Navara in the Blackwood area.
The pedestrian was airlifted to Cardiff’s University Hospital of Wales following the collision on Pant y Cefn Road in Markham.
The incident happened at around 11.20am on Friday, December 9, 2022.
Police and paramedics, together with a Wales Air Ambulance helicopter crew, rushed to the scene of the crash.
She died of her injuries on December 17, 2022.
Symons, of Markham Terrace, Markham did not enter a plea after she appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court.
The defendant is due to appear before the crown court on December 9 and she was granted unconditional bail.
