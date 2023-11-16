They were found by a member of the public in a grey carry container on Wednesday, November 8, at around 3pm.

The finder kindly took them in and kept them safe overnight until they were collected by the RSPCA the following morning.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Paula Milton said: “These poor cats must have been so frightened being left inside a carrier behind some bins. Luckily they were found and we’d like to thank the finder for looking after them until we were able to collect them.

“The two kittens are around four months old and have a good body condition. The adult cat is most likely their mum and also appears to be in a healthy condition. They are beautiful cats who are very inquisitive.”

The cats were taken to RSPCA Merthyr Tydfil Veterinary Clinic for a check-up where they were given vaccinations, worm and flea treatments. If an owner isn’t found they will be made available for rehoming in the near future.

The RSPCA is appealing for anyone with first hand information to get in touch via 0300 123 8018 and can quote 1181892.

Abandonments are a big issue for RSPCA officers currently.

In September alone, 1,969 incidents of abandonment were reported to the RSPCA across England and Wales - higher than the number in that month in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The RSPCA is providing dedicated cost of living support for worried pet owners, which includes a telephone helpline on 0300 123 0650 and an online hub, which has lots of practical tips and advice, including details of pet food bank schemes.

Paula added: “We know times are tough at the moment and the cost of living is really affecting families who are struggling with their pets and the costs that come with them.

“But we ask for people not to abandon and dump these animals - but to seek help from charities and organisations out there.”

To help support the RSPCA, visit here.