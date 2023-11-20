Mr Richards and his wife, 90 and 87 years old respectively, say they have had threatening letters from a debt collector on behalf of O2 over some money they allegedly owe over a missing phone.

Mr Richards, from Rogerstone, is allegedly being charged with an outstanding debt of £12.31 over a phone he lost while on holiday in August. While the phone provider has now cleared the debt, the couple have found the experience very distressing.

He accidentally left the phone on a coach when returning from their summer holiday on August 11, only realising it was missing when they arrived home. They attempted to contact the coach company and were eventually told the phone was never found.

They contacted his provider at the time, O2, to cancel the phone’s contract, and thought it had been dealt with, only to receive a letter claiming he had an outstanding payment on October 18.

Mr Richards said: “This whole situation has been really distressing for the both of us. We had no prior contact with O2 before this letter turned up last month completely out of the blue.

“We’ve had sleepless nights panicking about this, as we had no idea this money was owed. Neither of us have ever been in debt, and we can’t cope with this sort of stress at our age.

“The debt is for a miserly £12.31, which is nothing. I imagine it cost more to send the letter.”

Mr Richards contacted the debt collectors three times last month, and they expressed concern that the letter had even arrived. He was then told he would have to speak with O2 directly to discuss the matter, and has been doing so since October 28, with no success.

O2 said Mr Richards informed them of his request to be disconnected on August 14, and they then placed bars on the SIM card to halt any further use.

A spokesperson said: “His bill for this period was produced on August 4, so before his request. This bill wasn’t paid as the bank denied the direct debit, which would have been within 14 days.”

The company says it informed Mr Richards of this through text, but as he appeared not to transfer his old number to a new phone, he did not receive this.

The spokesperson concluded: “The bill is made up of the pro-rata charges whilst the SIM was active [a total of] £4.80 and the £6 late payment fee - we waived the normal 30 days’ notice period for him due to the circumstances, otherwise the bill would have been larger.

“He should have been aware he would be due to pay a final bill in August/September, so shouldn’t have cancelled his direct debit.”

O2 were made aware of his situation on October 30, and have called off the debt collectors, as well as clearing the outstanding amount, although they maintain the original bill was correct.