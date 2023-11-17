A FRAUDSTER has been punished after he kept a £500 deposit he was paid for a Jaguar X-Type but didn’t sell the car to his victim.
Julian Henson, 40, from Caerphilly pleaded guilty to committing the offence against Lloyd Price in Pontymoile, Pontypool.
The defendant also admitted driving a Toyota Yaris while disqualified and driving it without insurance on the A468 in Machen on June 5
At Newport Magistrates' Court, Henson, of Llewellyn Street, Gilfach was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for six months.
MORE NEWS: Dealer caught drug driving while serving suspended prison sentence
He must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay the £500 back to his victim in compensation.
The defendant must also pay £500 prosecution costs and a £114 surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here