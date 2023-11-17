Julian Henson, 40, from Caerphilly pleaded guilty to committing the offence against Lloyd Price in Pontymoile, Pontypool.

The defendant also admitted driving a Toyota Yaris while disqualified and driving it without insurance on the A468 in Machen on June 5

At Newport Magistrates' Court, Henson, of Llewellyn Street, Gilfach was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for six months.

He must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay the £500 back to his victim in compensation.

The defendant must also pay £500 prosecution costs and a £114 surcharge.