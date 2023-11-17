A FRAUDSTER has been punished after he kept a £500 deposit he was paid for a Jaguar X-Type but didn’t sell the car to his victim.

Julian Henson, 40, from Caerphilly pleaded guilty to committing the offence against Lloyd Price in Pontymoile, Pontypool.

The defendant also admitted driving a Toyota Yaris while disqualified and driving it without insurance on the A468 in Machen on June 5

At Newport Magistrates' Court, Henson, of Llewellyn Street, Gilfach was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for six months.

He must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay the £500 back to his victim in compensation.

The defendant must also pay £500 prosecution costs and a £114 surcharge.