The charity Sparkle has been transforming the lives of disabled children and young people living in Gwent for more than two decades.

With the support of two new representatives from fundraising and educational backgrounds, the charity is preparing to develop initiatives to raise money for the new financial year.

Their expertise will be vital as Sparkle expands its support to children in Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent which demands an increase in funding to ensure that children, young people and families have access to the resources and leisure activities they need.

Stacey Hawdon, a corporate partnership fundraising specialist with 14 years of experience in the third sector, has joined the board to focus on income generation.

Stacey will be assisting Sparkle's fundraising team in raising funds for future plans and initiatives.

Stacey Hawdon said: “I joined as a trustee because the work Sparkle undertakes is absolutely vital to children and young people with additional needs. Sparkle is an ambitious charity that aims to be there for families when they need them most.

Tracey Pead has joined the board of trustees alongside Stacey.

Tracey has 44 years of teaching experience in Wales and beyond in primary, secondary, special schools and university courses. She has held senior management positions within Gwent Education Services specialising in additional learning needs.

Tracey has played a key role in assisting several regions of Wales to prepare for the new Welsh language ALN reforms. Working closely with health boards, social care, and third sector organisations across Wales, she had enhanced co-operation between these sectors and education.

Tracey Pead said: “I am delighted to become a Sparkle trustee, continuing to work closely with the charity and some of the other trustees."

Sparkle chairwoman Janet Kelly said: “We are truly delighted to welcome Stacey whose background in fundraising will be an invaluable asset to Sparkle, as will Tracey who brings years of expertise from working within the education arena. Both of them will play a crucial role as trustees.”