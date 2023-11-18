We look at their cases.

Matthew Jones

Drug driver Matthew Jones killed his Spanish girlfriend after taking cocaine and drinking during a night out with her and her twin sister.

He crashed his car into a wooden lamppost after veering off the road and onto the kerb on the A472 in the Crumlin area of Caerphilly.

The defendant’s 28-year-old partner Nuria Zamel Casino tragically died hours later in hospital.

Jones, 32, from Ebbw Vale was jailed for four years and four months after he admitted causing death by driving without due care and attention with a cocaine derivative in his blood.

MORE NEWS: Son murdered his own mother after beating her to death in ‘frenzied’ attack

Nathan Collings

Former Gwent Police officer Nathan Collings committed domestic abuse offences against two women which included stalking, threatening to send private sexual pictures and controlling and coercive behaviour.

The 34-year-old from Abertillery was branded “a cowardly bully” by Judge Paul Thomas KC who jailed him for two years and six months at Swansea Crown Court.

The ex-PC was fired from the Gwent force last month after an accelerated misconduct hearing was held in Cwmbran.

READ MORE: Gang of thugs attacked innocent man with bottles in nightclub toilets

Emelio Malson

A drug dealer is back behind bars after he was caught supplying cocaine for a second time.

Emelio Malson, 26, from Pontypool was jailed for 45 months after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class A drug.

The offence took place in the town between May 23 and June 19.

Paul Devney

A pensioner broke his elderly neighbour’s jaw and kicked him on the floor when he was unconscious.

Paul Devney, 68, brutally assaulted Edward Robinson after delivering “multiple blows” during a confrontation on Treberth Avenue in Newport where they lived.

The two neighbours “were at war”, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Devney was sent to prison for three years and three months after a jury found him guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Kyle Cauchi

A thug threatened to “smash” a Wilko worker’s head in before he assaulted his mother in a shocking attack.

Kyle Cauchi, 30, was jailed for 23 months after he pursued a vendetta against Jack Thomas who was employed at the company’s store in Blackwood.

Peter Donnison, prosecuting, said Mr Thomas had testified against the defendant at Newport Magistrates' Court.

Cauchi, of Millers Wood, Penmaen, Blackwood admitted threatening to take revenge, assault by beating, criminal damage and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

He has 46 previous convictions for 107 offences.

Darren Eason

Serial shoplifter Darren Eason stole gin, Lego, toys, and meat during a crime spree.

The 52-year-old from Pontypool targeted Asda, Aldi, WH Smith and Superdrug in Cwmbran and Tesco and B&M in Abergavenny.

Eason pleaded guilty to seven counts of theft and was jailed for 32 weeks.