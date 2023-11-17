SIMONE ADAMS, 44, of Troed-Y-Gaer Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record endorsed with six points.

TYLER DYLAN, 19, of Pontnewydd Walk, Cwmbran must pay £239 in a fine, costs and compensation after pleading guilty to stealing a £34 bottle of Au vodka from Asda on October 10.

KYLE NEWMAN, 23, of Parkes Lane, Tranch, Pontypool was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 30 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen and riding a Surron bike without insurance on Lower Bridge Street on October 15.

He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was fined £150 and must pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

ZAHID ALI, 35, of Eton Road, Newport must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Chepstow Road on May 4.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

SALAM DAAIDI, 23, of Corporation Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and without a licence on the SDR on July 26.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

CHARLIE HANBURY, 32, of Blackbirds Close, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Tregwilym Road on May 6.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

RORY HEATH, 28, of Glen Usk Road, Llanhennock, Monmouthshire must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Pettingale Road, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran on May 4.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

ASHLEIGH COURT, 33, of Festival Crescent, New Inn, Pontypool must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Caerleon, Newport on October 21.

MICHAEL JENKINS, 38, of Cae Glas Newydd, Fochriw, Caerphilly must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A4042 at Goytre, between Abergavenny and Pontypool on May 2.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

TIMOTHY JONES, 58, of Afon Close, New Inn, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention at the Coldra roundabout in Newport on May 16.

His driving record endorsed with four points.

JAMES ALEXANDER MCCARTHY, 33, of Zion Place, Ebbw Vale must pay £266 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Beaufort Hill/King Street on April 14.

His driving record endorsed with three points.