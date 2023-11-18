LOIS MORGAN, 20, of St James Way, Georgetown, Tredegar was fined £100 for speeding at 89mph in a 70mph zone on the A465 in Brynmawr on May 1.

Her driving record endorsed with three points.

COOPER KENTFIELD, 23, of Jubilee Road, Elliots Town, New Tredegar, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Tredegar Road, Blackwood on June 21.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ROBERT SANDALLS, 71, of Chepstow Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months for permitting the use of a motor vehicle with no insurance on June 15. He must pay £382 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAFYDD PALFREY, 43, of Dukestown Road, Tredegar was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Beaufort Rise, Ebbw Vale on October 7.

He was fined £120.

HANNAH LEWIS, 40, of Clos Durand, Abergavenny was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Park Crescent on October 20.

She was fined £140 and must pay £85 costs and a £56 surcharge.

ZAHIR MINHAS, 25, of Thornbury Park, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on Tregwilym Road on April 21.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

PETER MURPHY, 64, of Farm Road, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly was fined £100 for speeding at 92mph in a 70mph zone on the A465 in Brynmawr on May 1.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

ZAINAB FRAZ, 23, of Trinity Place, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and without a licence on Mill Street on July 31.

Her driving record endorsed with six points.

CHARLIE WARD, 34, of Cwrt Celyn, St Dials, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

DALE GULLIFORD, 44, of Hillside Drive, Pontypool must pay £629 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted driving without due care and attention on the A4042 on March 10.

His driving record endorsed with six points.