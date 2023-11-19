JORDAN HARDING, 28, of Llanfabon Drive, Trethomas, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative and cannabis in his blood on Van Road on June 2.

He must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

CARSON MOHR, 30, of Pennant Street, Willowtown, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Pleasant View on July 24.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

JACK O'NEILL, 25, of High Street, Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood must pay £494 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine in Bargoed on April 9.

SHAUN THOMAS, 33, of Haden Street, Pontypool was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to stealing diesel belonging to Taylor Wimpey from a motor vehicle on March 26.

He must pay £120 compensation.

BRANDON DAVIES, 28, of Oxwich Close, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly was jailed for 12 weeks but that sentence was suspended for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis in his blood in Pengam, near Blackwood on May 29.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, he was banned from driving for three years and must pay a £154 surcharge.

JAY JONES, 19, of Fieldings, Fairwater, Cwmbran must pay £180 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following his release from custody by not attending appointments.

DARREN HUGHES, 37, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 71mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on May 7.

His driving record endorsed with five points.

JORDAN JOHN WILLIAMS, 22, of Hill Street, Bargoed, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 on Newport Road, Hollybush, near Blackwood on May 5.

His driving record endorsed with three points.