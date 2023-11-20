NELSON GEORGE, 34, of Mendalgief Road, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on October 22.

He was fined £400 and must pay a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.

CARLOS PINHEIRO, 45, of East Usk Road, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 24 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Caerleon Road, Cwmbran on October 23.

He must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

SIMON CLEMENT, 50, of Manor Way, Ty Sign, Risca must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on May 7.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

PETER HAMMOND, 52, of Maesglas Avenue, Newport must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 64mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on May 7.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

SHELLEY HUDSON, 45, of George Street, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on May 6.

Her driving record endorsed with three points.

CAROLINE PODMORE, 50, of Risca Road, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 on Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on May 7.

Her driving record endorsed with three points.

NINA PRICE, 45, of Pilton Vale, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on May 7.

Her driving record endorsed with three points.

GEMMA MATES, 37, of Blacksmith Close, Blackwood must pay £182 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 at the Coldra, Newport on May 4.

Her driving record endorsed with three points.

MARK ANTHONY LEHAJ, 44, of Markham Crescent, Oakdale, Blackwood must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Oakdale Terrace, Penmaen on April 25.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

IGOR KANDRAC, 51, of Buttermere Way, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on May 7.

His driving record endorsed with three points.