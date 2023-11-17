Macsen Salvato-Smith, 20, from Newport, pleaded guilty to committing the offence on a Sur-Ron motorbike on the city’s Bank Street.

He also admitted riding it without insurance and without a licence.

The offences were committed on August 5.

Salvato-Smith, of Somerset Road, was sent to a young offender institution for 16 weeks but the sentence was suspended for 12 months.

The custodial sentence was suspended because of “the age and immaturity of the defendant and because this was his first offence as an adult”.

The offence was aggravated by him “carrying a passenger without a helmet and having a total disregard for road traffic laws”.

Newport Magistrates' Court heard “there is the prospect of rehabilitation” in Salvato-Smith’s case.

The defendant was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Salvato-Smith was disqualified from driving for 12 months and is to be “deprived” of the e-bike.

He must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.