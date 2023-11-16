The store in Castle Court Shopping Centre was reportedly burgled at around 2am on Monday October 30 when two men, aged between 17 and 20, forced their way into the store and allegedly stole tobacco and e-cigarettes.

At around 5.40am on the same day, another man, aged in his 50s or 60s, is reported to have entered the store, taking e-cigarettes, scratchcards, chocolates and drink.

Gwent Police also received a report of another break-in at the store at around 12.20am on Sunday, November 12.

Five people allegedly forced their way into the shop before taking e-cigarettes, food and drink.

The force are now investigating the reported break-ins and are appealing to the public for information. They have also released photographs of men who were in the area at the time.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We know these aren't the best photographs, but do you recognise these three men who were in the area at the time and might be able to help with our enquiries?

“If you have any information to assist our investigations, call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log references 2300369280, 2300369791, 2300385359.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with information.”