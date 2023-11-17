The Welsh Minsiters are proposing to make an order under section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulations Act 1984 to transport wind farm component which compromise of abnormal invisible loads (AIL).

The effect of this order would mean to temporarily prohibit all vehicles others than those accompanying the AIL movements along the trunk roads and motorways.

Coming into force on December 1, 2023, the movement is expected to operate on an intermittent basis from 00:01 on that date for a maximum period of 18 months.

The A40, A487, A4076, A477, A48, A483, A465, A470, A4060, A4232, A4042, A449 trunk roads are affected.

The A48(m), M4 and M48 motorways are also affected.

Those who wish to view the full schedule should contact: Transportordersbranch@gov.wales.

Other public notices in the Argus include:

A wind farm consisting of four turbines has been proposed in Caerphilly.

Pennant Walters LTD is intending to apply to the Welsh Ministers for planning permission to development a settlement at Trecelyn.

The ‘proposal is to construct and operate a wind farm of up to four turbines, with a maximum blade tip height of 145m, and associated infrastructure including access tracks, transformer and a substation.’

The public is now being given the opportunity to comment directly to the developer prior to the submission of a planning application to the Welsh Ministers.

Those who wish to inspect copies of the proposed application, the plans and other supporting documents are asked to visit Trecelyn wind farm which you can view here.