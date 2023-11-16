A PAEDOPHILE has been jailed after he was convicted of a catalogue of sexual offences.
Chris Hood, 36, admitted three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child and one each of taking an indecent photograph of a child and possessing an extreme pornographic image involving an animal.
The defendant also pleaded guilty to two counts of observing a person doing a private act and one each of voyeurism by recording a private act and voyeurism by installing equipment or constructing/adapting a structure.
Hood’s offences were committed in Newport and Chepstow.
MORE NEWS: Man arrested after being caught drug driving at McDonald’s
The defendant, of Penwaun, Penparc, Trefin, Haverfordwest, was jailed for 26 months at Cardiff Crown Court.
He will have to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years and he was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article