Marks Mobile Butchers Shop opened on 36A Church Road on November 9, the former site of Palfrey's, a butchers’ shop that was a stalwart of the Maindee area for decades, but sadly closed last year.

At the time locals expressed their sadness that the once-thriving business was now lying empty, while business owners in the area said they were concerned about the impact of the closure.

Inside Marks Mobile Butchers (Image: Mark Pearce)

Now the site has been taken over by Mark Pearce, who said he is ‘really excited’ to be bringing a butchers shop back to Church Road.

Alongside local Matthew Bishop, the butcher’s area manager, the pair are aiming to supply "quality meat at the best prices".

Mr Pearce said: “We are really excited to bring our new concept to Newport. This is our fifth shop as we have five mobile butchers all over the southwest.

“We are so looking forward to opening in Newport as we have had loads of interest and Matthew being a local, he's looking forward to seeing everyone.

Marks Mobile Butchers Shop opened on November 9 (Image: Mark Pearce)

“We noticed a gap in the market in these hard times with the cost-of-living crisis.

“We are meat wholesalers who sell direct to the public, so we are not a traditional butcher. We sell in larger amounts, but we will be cheaper than anyone else.

“Our opening offers are whole leg of lamb for £10 each, 3kg cheddar cheese for £10 and 4kg of boneless southern fried chicken for £10.”

Matthew Bishop, area manager for the butchers (Image: Mark Pearce)

Mr Pearce also said he appreciated 'everyone who has come to the new shop' and thanked the public for their support.

The butchers are now taking Christmas orders online which you secure for a £20 deposit.

Marks Mobile Butchers Shop is open Tuesday to Friday from 8am-5pm and 8am-3pm on Saturdays.