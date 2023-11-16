The Welsh Ambulance Service crew were at a medical emergency on Rhiw Melin in Cwmbran yesterday, November 15 when someone tried to break into the emergency ambulance.

The ambulance was parked outside the property between 9.30am-12.30pm and the attempted break in caused a delay in getting the patient to hospital which could have been ‘catastrophic.’

Nothing was taken by the would-be thieves, but damage was caused to the driver’s side door and near side locker door. According to the Welsh Ambulance the repairs will cost roughly £1,000.

Damage caused to the ambulance (Image: Welsh Ambulance)

The Trust is now appealing to the public for information.

Darren Panniers, the Welsh Ambulance Service’s head of emergency medical service in South Wales, said: “While our crew was seeing to a very unwell patient, someone or some people were outside trying to break into their vehicle.



“Attempted theft from any vehicle is wrong, but attempted theft from an emergency ambulance is just plain irresponsible.



“If they’d have stolen the vehicle itself, it would have meant a delay in getting the patient to hospital, and that could have been catastrophic.



“While thankfully nothing was taken, the vehicle needs to come off the road for repairs, and that’s one less crew available to respond to 999 calls in the community.



“We would appeal to anyone with information to contact the police.”



Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can call Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference 2300389293.



Alternatively, you can send Gwent Police a direct message on Facebook or Twitter or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.