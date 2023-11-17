The company, Pallet Recycling South Wales, picked up the top awards, along with SME of the Year, at the awards ceremony held last night at the University of South Wales' Newport campus. This category was sponsored by Newport Transport.

Newport businessman Peter Lewis, of Industrial Automation and Control Ltd, was given the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Leighton Szade of Pallet Recycling South Wales

Mr Lewis set up his now international business in 1989 and champions its apprenticeship scheme. He started his career as an apprentice with South Wales Switchgear in Blackwood after leaving school before sixth form.

A new award for this year was the Lasting Contribution to Gwent, which went to Monmouthshire Building Society, a stalwart of the region since it was established in 1869.

Now in their sixth year, the South Wales Argus Business Awards, this year held in association with the University of South Wales, shines a light of businesses of all sizes across the region.

A total of 16 awards were made at the ceremony, which also included a panel discussion with leading figures from business, academia and local government, led by South Wales Argus editor Gavin Thompson.

Other winners on the night were: