Natasha Woodington, 38, from Monmouthshire did not enter a plea during the hearing in front of Judge Paul Hobson.

It is claimed that she committed the alleged offence against Tracey Brown on January 26, 2022.

A provisional trial date was set for April 9 next year.

Woodington, of Wern Y Cwrt, Raglan is due to appear in court next on December 14.

She was granted bail.