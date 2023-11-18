A GWENT woman has appeared in Cardiff Crown Court accused of handling a stolen Dachshund dog.
Natasha Woodington, 38, from Monmouthshire did not enter a plea during the hearing in front of Judge Paul Hobson.
It is claimed that she committed the alleged offence against Tracey Brown on January 26, 2022.
A provisional trial date was set for April 9 next year.
Woodington, of Wern Y Cwrt, Raglan is due to appear in court next on December 14.
She was granted bail.
