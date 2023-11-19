A MAN was caught after he slashed a woman’s car tyres.
Christopher Hill, 34, of Betjeman Avenue, Caldicot pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage by puncturing four tyres at Churchmead in Rogiet.
The offence took place on April 25, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.
The defendant and victim did not know each other.
Hill was ordered to pay £670 in compensation and a fine.
