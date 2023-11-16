Welsh Labour announced the candidacy of Malpas councillor and council leader Jane Mudd this morning, Thursday, November 16.

Cllr Mudd was first elected in 2012, rising to become cabinet member for housing and regeneration in 2017 and council leader in 2019.

It is unclear how Cllr Mudd's candidacy would affect her role as council leader. Guidance from the Electoral Commission states that elected councillors are not disqualified from being elected as Police and Crime Commissioner, though other council employees are.

When asked for comment, Cllr Mudd said: "I am delighted to have been selected by the Labour party to represent the party in the 2024 Police and Crime Commissioner election.

"At this stage in the process I am a candidate. In the meantime I continue to work with my administration to deliver our Labour commitments to the people of Newport."

The current commissioner for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert, had already confirmed his intention to step down at the next election, due to be held on May 2, 2024.

As elected officials, PCCs are responsible for representing local people and holding the police force to account.

They have power over council tax charges for policing services, the disclosure of police information, and appointing and dismissing the chief constable – the most senior police officer in a force.

The PCC must set the police and crime objectives for the area and ensure the force is contributing to national and international objectives, as set out by the Home Secretary.

Mr Cuthbert served as Welsh Assembly member for Caerphilly before becoming PCC.

Leader of the opposition in Newport City Council Matthew Evans said he wishes Cllr Mudd "every success in her endeavours".

"Clearly, it's going to be tough for whoever gets it.

"It's a job and a half trying to run a council and there are a lot of problems that she needs to focus on in the city. I'm hoping she will concentrate efforts on these issues."

Conservative campaigner Michael Enea said Cllr Mudd's selection was "a reward for failure".

"We’re seeing a planned removal of the Old Green roundabout that nobody wants, nobody asked for, and will trigger traffic chaos. Worst of all, Newport was recorded as having the highest deprecation levels in Wales in 2020. This is Cllr Mudd’s legacy," he said.

Newport City Council has declined to comment on Cllr Mudd’s political intentions.