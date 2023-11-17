Dylan Willis, 28, has been charged with the attempted murder of 25-year-old Cohen McCann in Cwmbran following an incident at West Roedin on the evening of Thursday, June 15.

The defendant, of North Road, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran also faces an allegation of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Paul Cawthra on the same date.

Willis is due to stand trial on November 27.

His case was called on at Cardiff Crown Court for an administrative hearing.

The defendant was not required to attend.