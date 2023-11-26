The council produces close to 70,000 copies of six editions of Newport Matters per year, which are then delivered to “every address” in Newport and made available for download online.

Each of the editions this year has been six pages in length, containing a mixture of event previews, updates on council services and information about local schemes.

All editorial content and design is produced in-house although, the council points out, no staff are employed only to work on Newport Matters.

The council posted its annual net costs for 2022/23 today, Thursday, November 16, which – at £45,269 – came in higher than any of the four years prior.

The gross printing costs since 2018/19 are £69,839, and the gross delivery costs are even higher at £78,222.

The council has taken just £3,155 in advertising income in that time.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said the production and distribution of the newsletter “still represents very good value for money”.

They said: “It is important that a public body, such as a council, communicates regularly with the people and communities it serves.

“A recent survey of residents placed Newport Matters, alongside the website and social media, as one of the top three ways people currently access council information and want to receive information in the future. Reponses to the survey were received via online channels as well as through Newport Matters itself to ensure a broad representation of opinions.

“The cost of producing and distributing Newport Matters is the equivalent of approximately 30p per resident per year. When considering that sending a small individual letter via second class stamp now costs 75p, this still represents very good value for money.

“The costs of producing Newport Matters, and its cost versus the benefits it offers, are reviewed every year and will be considered again when setting the 2024/25 budget.

“Local media definitely plays an important role in getting council information out to our residents, and we work with our local press on a daily basis. But as an organisation that delivers around 800 services to 150,000 residents, it is not possible for local media to cover all elements and there is a need to consider all communications channels.

“There is also a considerable amount of work being done to improve our digital communication channels including the website, eNews and social media, and we continue to review all of our communications to ensure best value for money.”

Newport Matters is printed by Newsquest Media Group.