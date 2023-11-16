The Met Office issued the warning Thursday afternoon, November 16, and it will come into effect at 9pm tomorrow.

They said: “Another spell of heavy rain is likely in this area Friday night and Saturday morning.”

The warning lasts until 3pm on Saturday, November 18, affecting people across south Wales including in Cardiff, Blackwood and Caerphilly.

Further east, Newport and Cwmbran sit on the edge of the warning area, though Caldicot, Chepstow and Pontypool are expected to miss the worst of the weather entirely.

On Saturday morning, rainfall could be as heavy as 16mm per hour in areas of Gwent, indicated by the bright orange patches on the Met Office map.

Traffic Wales has advised motorists to plan ahead and drive according to the weather conditions over the weekend.

Affected areas include: