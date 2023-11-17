The people of Ynysddu have been living in fear for months now, concerned with what is leaking out of the Ty Llwyd quarry formally owned by chemicals giant Monsanto.

When Monsanto gave up the site and it was placed into the custodianship of Caerphilly Council they left drums of chemical waste there.

These drums went past their lifespan months ago and are now leaking an unknown quantity of waste down the beautiful hillsides round Ynysddu and, worryingly, towards the town.

Now, with the unusually high rainfall South Wales has been experiencing, that water isn’t trickling out of the quarry – which the council managed by building an “aeration chamber” – it is gushing down the hillside.

Photos and videos sent into the Argus show water pouring off the hillside and it’s unknown if and how contaminated that water is.

More worryingly, that water is now feeding off the council land – the woodland beneath the quarry – and onto public highways where pedestrians walk.

Councillor Jan Jones, who has been fighting to try get Caerphilly Council to manage the quarry for months, says it’s a real concern what is happening.

“Our concern is that in there (the water) will be contamination,” said Cllr Jones.

“It is running all down the road off the land to where houses are on the likes of Pontgam Terrace.”

The Argus has covered what could be a potential environmental catastrophe, extensively.

In January, we walked the hillside where the water leaking out the quarry was running down.

In July, we were there to hear Welsh Government's rural affairs minister Lesley Griffiths’ worryingly casual reaction to the situation, saying the government would “look into” Ty Llywd.

Caerphilly Council has previously said they are working to manage the quarry.

“Since the event, the council has recently entered into pre-application discussions to determine whether there is a requirement for a formal water discharge consent to be in place at the site.

“We will continue to work with NRW as the investigation regarding the site is concluded."

Caerphilly Council Independent councillor Jones, who represents the Ynysddu ward, said her and supporters want to see the situation resolved.

“They (the council) have to make sure there is no contamination coming out of that quarry,” said Cllr Jones.

“As far as I am aware, all the council is doing is investigating and testing.”

We’ve contacted both Caerphilly Council and Natural Resources Wales for an update on the situation at the quarry.