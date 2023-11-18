Fish Kitchen 1854, in Maesycwmmer, is no stranger to awards – since the fish and chip venue opened in November 2018 it’s earned a great deal of recognition.

And now the chippy has been awarded a Gold Seal in the 2023/24 Good Food Awards.

The Gold Seal is the highest accolade at the Good Food Awards and can only be awarded to award holders who have attained Good Food Award status for three consecutive years or more.

What makes a Good Food Award winner?

It offers delicious dishes. You can check out our review of Fish Kitchen 1854 here;

You can check out our review of Fish Kitchen 1854 here; It consistently receives positive customer feedback . Fish Kitchen 1854 currently* has an overall score of 4.8 out of five on Facebook (with more than 385 reviews), an overall score of 4.7 out of five on Google (with more than 265 reviews), an overall of four out of five on TripAdvisor (with more than 75 reviews).

. Fish Kitchen 1854 currently* has an overall score of 4.8 out of five on Facebook (with more than 385 reviews), an overall score of 4.7 out of five on Google (with more than 265 reviews), an overall of four out of five on TripAdvisor (with more than 75 reviews). It has a great food hygiene score of at least three from Food Standards Agency . Fish Kitchen 1854 currently has a five (very good) rating.

. Fish Kitchen 1854 currently has a five (very good) rating. Scores highly among Good Food Awards policy scorecard.

It’s been a busy time for business owners Lee and Samantha Humphreys as they opened a second chippy – Fish Kitchen 1931 – in Bargoed earlier this month. Read more on that here.

Earlier this year Fish Kitchen 1854 was selected as the runner-up in the ‘Best Takeaway’ category at the National Fish and Chip Awards.

Prior to this Fish Kitchen 1854 was recognised as one of the best newcomers at the 2019 Fish and Chip Shop Awards, won 'Best Seafood Establishment' at 2022 Food Awards Wales, and was named one of the 50 best takeaways for 2021/2022 by Fry magazine.

*Reviews referenced within this article are accurate at the time of publication, but subject to change as more people review their experience.