There is nothing getting your mates together and having a laugh or maybe a battle over some games whilst having a drink.

If that sounds like your thing, then you will be pleased to hear that Newport Market recently opened Shuffle & Oche.

Inside the Oche room filled with interactive darts and arcade games (Image: Newport Market)

Shuffle & Oche consists of two rooms, one is an interactive darts room decked out with old school arcade games which holds up to 12 players. The room has its own toilet, and you can bring food and drink from the market into the room. Being on shift I opted for a tea.

Players in the Oche room can add their names to the interactive darts on a screen and even choose their own emoji to represent them, being me, I chose the unicorn of course. You can also add your own picture, say cheese.

Whilst in the Shuffle room players are given four pucks and have to slide the puck along the board and try and get it in the zones labelled one, two or three. I learnt very quickly that the puck slides very fast down the board as someone whose tried it I’d advise going for a lighter approach.

The shuffle room is lit up with neon colours transporting you to the gaming world. The aim of the two person game is to reach 10, however you can’t go above or below this number. This room holds up to eight people and each game lasts around 10 minutes.

Inside the Shuffle room (Image: Newport Market)

Gareth Sainty, area operations manager for Newport Market, said: “You can hire both rooms out for an hour and bring food and drinks in and it has its own toilet. Shuffle & Oche opened after a soft launch on November 1.

“The Oche room has Pacman and Donkey Kong Machines, the new games areas are bringing the fun elements back to the city centre.

You can try your hand at Pacman at Newport Market (Image: Newport Market)

“The market is thriving and expanding, and we are doing so many different things. You can come here to shop, get your hair done, have a drink and food and now play games.

“The aim is that people can spend a whole day here if they want to because there is so much on offer.”

Our tour of the market did not stop there as Gareth kindly showed us the upstairs and we were amazed at the variety of elements on offer at the market.

The Shuffle room lights up the room (Image: Newport Market)

Upstairs people can take a visit to the salon or businesses can hold a conference and there is even private bar which you can hire out, cheers to that.

The upstairs of the market will also be transformed on Saturday November 17 into a Christmas Market with stalls and games.

If you are looking for a place to have some fun with family and friends whilst browsing endless stalls on offer then Newport Market is the place for you.