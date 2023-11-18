Broad Street Kitchen in Abersychan has been struck by the cost-of-living crisis, with fewer people coming out to eat at weekends in recent months.

The team announced the sad news on their Facebook account on Tuesday, November 14, revealing that this Sunday, November 19, will be their final day of trading.

The full post reads: “Due to an ongoing decrease in sales, as of Nov 20, we will be no longer trading. Thanks for your support.

“Broad Street Kitchen this Sunday will be bookings only for sit in or collection this will be our last Sunday 19, and once again thanks from us all at Broad Street Kitchen.”

It had been under new management since the end of June this year, but the current financial situation seems to have taken its toll.

Despite the decision to close due to a drop in customers, the café is seemingly very popular among the local residents, with the comments under the post expressing their disappointment at the forthcoming closure.

Phrases such as “Sorry to hear this” and “The café will be missed” crop up many times in the comments.

These all suggest the café was very much a part of the tight-knit community, and as a result, the people of Pontypool are “gutted” to see it close this weekend.

Broad Street Kitchen will be open for one final time with only bookings available, from 9am until 3.30pm on Saturday and midday to 3pm on Sunday.

They can be found on 2 Broad Street, Abersychan, Pontypool NP4 7BQ.