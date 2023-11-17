The new figures, released on Thursday, November 16, in a joint venture between the Welsh Government and Fly-tipping Action Wales (FAW) revealed a national 4 per cent decrease from last year in fly-tipping, suggesting that all of the country’s local authorities are taking the matter seriously and cracking down on the crime.

With nine successful prosecutions, Newport finished in the top three, only beaten by Cardiff and Rhondda Cynon Taf, who made 14 and 23 prosecutions respectively.

Another local council within the Gwent Valleys was third in terms of issuing on the spot fines to combat fly-tipping. Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council issued 90 fines in the last year, bested only by Cardiff with 511 and Carmarthenshire with 103.

These actions are taken to enforce the law and deter fly-tippers. Penalties are issued for minor crimes such as littering, small-scale fly-tipping and lack of a licence for waste removal, while prosecutions are reserved for crimes including large-scale or repeat fly-tipping or fly-tipping hazardous waste.

The analysis came from data collected between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, and revealed more than 27,000 enforcements were actioned across Wales.

Fly-tipping clear-ups cost the Welsh taxpayer an estimated £1.83 million between 2022 and 2023 with household waste making up 70% of fly-tips.

However, this figure could be dramatically decreased if all householders follow their waste duty of care, this involves ensuring they hire only registered waste carriers to take their waste away.

Councillor Yvonne Forsey, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity said: “I’m proud that once again, Newport is one of the top two performing local authorities in Wales for fly-tipping enforcement.

“There is no excuse for fly-tipping whatsoever. It is a blight on our city and can pose serious harm to wildlife and our natural environment. We are committed to keeping our city clean and free from waste, and we will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach against anyone found engaging in fly-tipping.”

Neil Harrison, Team Leader for Fly-tipping Action Wales, said: “Councils across Wales are working tirelessly to crack down on fly-tipping and to deter the criminals who are spoiling our landscape. It is really positive to see their ongoing efforts reflected in the overall decrease in fly-tipping across Wales in this year’s figures.”

Fly-tipping can result in a penalty of up to £5,000 and a criminal record, and the potential for an unlimited fine or up to five years in prison if the person is found guilty.

Residents can help their local councils by confirming the licence of people who remove their waste by visiting here or calling 0300 065 3000.