The contractor is currently working with Caerphilly County Borough Council to help deliver its ambitious house building programme.

Risca-based group Community Volunteers Wales will use the laptops as part of a digital initiative it’s delivering to address loneliness and social isolation.

Many people find loneliness is a big issue in the winter months, perhaps more so than the rest of the year.

The donation is in addition to 10 laptops donated last year by Willmott Dixon to community projects across the Caerphilly borough.

Cllr Shayne Cook, the Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, said “We’re committed to maximising the investment being made through our housing development programme to support our communities, like this donation to Community Volunteers Wales.

“Cabinet has promised to build 1,000 new low carbon affordable homes over the next ten years and also endorsed proposals for Willmott Dixon to work with us to develop a social value plan. This plan will be vital in helping us ensure we continue to deliver wider social, economic and environmental benefits for the borough.”

Nicola Millard, Senior Social Value Manager at Willmott Dixon, added “Willmott Dixon is proud to support this initiative with Caerphilly County Borough Council, which has such a positive impact. We know that those who receive the laptops gain the maximum benefits.”