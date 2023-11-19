Some of these stunts have put Newport on the map. Others, you may not know about, but they still required an awesome amount of determination, talent or courage to pull off.

There may come a day where they are beaten, but they will never be forgotten.

Largest ‘Big Fish, Little Fish’ dance

Well done to the 284 employees of pharmaceutical company Sanofi who completed the dance to Big Fish, Little Fish by Rik and Nik and made popular by Bob the Builder.

The dancers wore white gloves to allow their hand movements to be watched carefully - but still 46 of the 330 people who started the record attempt were disqualified for incorrect moves!

They achieved the record at the Celtic Manor Resort on January 18, 2012.

First twins to manage opposing football teams

Every County fan should remember September 18, 2010. It was a 1-0 win against Mansfield Town in the National League.

It was also the day manager Dean Holdsworth and Mansfield boss David Holdsworth made history as the first footballing twins to manage opposing teams.

David Holdsworth left Mansfield two months later, and Dean Holdsworth moved on from County two months after that! It must be in their genes...

Most consecutive rugby passes

This record came at Rodney Parade in an event organised by charity Hybu Pobl Ifanc and the Dragons on August 7, 2010. They managed 279 passes in all – with hawkish referee Khalid Falvey monitoring the legality of each one.

All 279 passes travelled backwards and a distance of at least five metres to their recipient. Impressive!

Largest gathering of people wearing head boppers

Some 506 pupils, staff and family members of High Cross Primary School in Rogerstone wore head boppers on July 1, 2016, and sang Wheels on the Bus to pass the time. We bet the record adjudicator was going “round and round” on this one!

Fastest 100km cycled on an indoor velodrome (male)

This record belongs to James MacDonald, who - on December 15, 2021 - completed 100km (61 miles) in just two hours, 19 minutes and 19.69 seconds!

For those of you who don't like metric or imperial distances, that is almost the distance that separates Newport from Swindon.

He averaged a speed of 43km per hour (27mph) - fast enough to get him a speeding ticket on restricted roads in Wales.

The World UltraCycling Association say the Scot broke another record - the 500km indoor track, standard bike, for the 50-59 age group - earlier this year.

Bravo, James!

Longest taekwondo hyeong

Christopher Thomas set the record for the longest taekwondo Hyeong at the Martial Arts and Fitness Centre in Newport on September 24… and September 25, 2011.

A hyeong is a prearranged sequence of techniques used mainly as a form of training and developing mental and physical strength. Thomas kept going for an incredible 26 hours.