Owned by a Caldicot company LT16 will open its doors on St Mary’s Street, Chepstow, in a matter of weeks. Just in time to kick off the festive season.

The restaurant will be equipped with a ‘stylish lounge’ offering guests the chance to ‘indulge in the art of sharing’ whilst discovering their ‘exquisite small plates.’

LT16 specialise in small plates (Image: Picked Pumpkin Catering)

A spokesperson for LT16 said: “We are so excited to open and to bring a new vibe to Chepstow.

“We specialise in coffee, wine, cocktails, brunch, and small plates.

“We are planning to be open in early December and advise people to keep an eye on our socials for the announcement as it will be soon.”

LT16 are set to open in Chepstow in early December (Image: Picked Pumpkin Catering)

LT16 replaces The Lime Tree, owned by Marston’s, which closed on November 5, 2022, after being put on the market in March 2022 for a guide price of £450,000.

Picked Pumpkin Catering, owners of LT16, scooped up three wedding awards, including National Wedding Caterer of the Year in February 2023.

Launching in 2019 with just five employees by father of three Joshua Currall, Pickled Pumpkin Catering only started providing for weddings in 2020.

The Pickled Pumpkin team at the Welsh National Wedding Awards (Image: Joshua Currall)

Located on Crick Road, Pickled Pumpkin catered for more than 80 weddings last year and expanded their business by opening The Lodge by Cefn Tilla in Chepstow Road, near Usk in August 2022.

The Lodge Bistro by Pickled Pumpkin Catering opened following a £600,000 investment and is a joint venture between local businessman Robert Evans and Mr Currall.

Mouth-watering (Image: Picked Pumpkin Catering)

Speaking to the Argus earlier this year Mr Currall said: “I am so proud of the team and what we have achieved, we have worked so hard.

“2023 looks to be a record-breaking year where we estimate to cater for around 400 couples and clients at corporate and wedding couples.”