Harry’s Sandwich and Coffee Bar, on St Johns Street in Abergavenny, is an independent coffee shop which was established in 2009 - and has now been awarded a Gold Seal in the 2023/24 Good Food Awards.

The Gold Seal is the highest accolade at the Good Food Awards and can only be awarded to Good Food Award holders who have attained Good Food Award status for three consecutive years or more.

Harry’s Sandwich and Coffee Bar was also a finalist for ‘best café/deli’ in the Italian Awards 2023.

What makes a Good Food Award winner?

It offers delicious dishes. Harry’s Sandwich and Coffee Bar brings a taste of Italy to Abergavenny. Menu items include freshly made cannoli, stuffed focaccia, sweet treats, bagels, melts, and more - check out the food on Instagram.

It consistently receives positive customer feedback. Harry’s currently* has an overall score of five out of five on TripAdvisor (with more than 85 reviews) and 4.8 out of five on Google (with more than 55 reviews).

It has a great food hygiene score of at least three from Food Standards Agency . Harry’s currently has a five (very good) rating following its latest inspection on January 10, 2023.

It scores highly among the Good Food Awards policy scorecard.

More about Harry's:

Harry’s is cash only – a cashpoint is located outside Lloyds Bank on Cross Street which is around a two-minute walk away from the eatery, plus a Tesco Express on Frogmore Street has a cashpoint (approximately four minutes away).

The venue is wheelchair accessible and has outdoor seating with the option for people to takeaway.

It is a five-minute walk from Abergavenny bus station, or a 14-minute walk from Abergavenny railway station. Nearby car parks include Tiverton Place car park and Castle Street car park which are both pay-and-display.