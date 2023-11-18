Caerphilly County Borough Council received the application on Friday, October 13 and validated it four days later.

The application proposes to change the use of a former home called The Firs, on Bryngoleu Street in Cefn Fforest to a children’s residential home.

According to the application, this will involve “the demolition of an existing extension of sub-standard construction and replace extension with associated works”.

Mr Mike Veysey is acting as the agent for the application on behalf of the council, who have submitted it.

The application states that the residential home would be designed to accommodate two children “with complex needs for short to medium term stays in a residential setting”.

There are plans to make significant changes to the building’s design, including a full internal remodel and refurbishment, and the re-construction of a replacement extension with the required “enhanced facilities”.

The full application contains numerous complete drawings of the proposed plans and elevations required as part of the potential new development.

The building has reportedly been vacant since March this year and will cover a total of 118.5 sqm once the new development has been completed.

A total of eleven full-time staff are expected to be hired once the new residential home has been developed.

Pre-application and environmental health advice given shows the application has sought the opinions of both the council’s highways and public health teams in relation to “the impacts on surrounding amenity through increased noise and activity that the site would be experiencing” as well as advising neighbours of the forthcoming development through a site notice.

The application is currently awaiting a final decision from the council’s planning committee.

If you would like to view the full application, you can do so on the Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning portal here.

The application’s reference number is 23/0701/LA.