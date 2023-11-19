If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Valour, three years old, female, Golden Retriever cross Poodle. Valour has come to us from a breeder. She is a friendly girl. Valour already walks well on a lead, likes to go out on adventures and has lots of energy so needs an active home. She has never lived in a home before so will need understanding adopters. She can live with other playful resident dogs or, in the right home, she can be an only dog.

Nash, five years old, male, Labrador. Nash is a sweet boy who has come to us from a breeder. He is initially nervous around people. Nash needs a calm adult-only home with a confident resident dog to help his confidence. Nash is very clean in kennels and while he has never lived in a home before he should pick up on house training quite quickly.

Mason, three years old, male, Standard Poodle. Mason is a delightful boy who we can’t believe is still here! He will need kind adopters who can introduce him to all the wonders awaiting him. Mason already walks on a lead, gets on well with all dogs here and loves to play. Mason can live with confident resident dogs or can be the only dog in the home in the right home. He can live with older dog savvy children who are sensible around larger dogs.

Patch, eight years old, female, Jack Russel Terrier. Patch is your perfect Jack Russel! She is such a happy girl who just wants to be loved and entertained. Patch gets on well with other dogs, loves to play with toys and puzzles, walks on a lead and loves attention. She is looking for an active home. Patch can live with other resident dogs or can be an only dog in the right home. Patch can live with older dog savvy children respectful of her needs.

Finn, three years old, male, Cross-breed. Finn is a special boy who has been through a lot and is looking for an calm adult-only home. Finn is a wonderful boy who is loyal, obedient, affectionate and so smart. You do have to earn his trust before he feels comfortable around you but once this is done he is your best friend. Finn can easily be the only dog in the right home or he can live with resident dogs. Finn will need a dedicated home with time to build a relationship. Finn is still waiting for his forever home please consider him.