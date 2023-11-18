The ceremony took place the the University of South Wales' Newport campus in the heart of the city.

Nominations had come in from across Gwent and after tough deliberations from the judges, the winners were announced on Thursday, November 16.

Guests laughing at the South Wales Argus Business Awards at the University of South Wales in Newport. (Image: MKS Photography)

The evening had a relaxed feel, with informal networking and drinks beforehand, with a musician entertaining those present.

Guests enjoy the music at the South Wales Argus Business Awards at the University of South Wales in Newport. (Image: MKS Photography)

A panel discussion at the South Wales Argus Business Awards at the University of South Wales in Newport. (Image: MKS Photography)

A panel discussion on the topic of 'creating an environment for business success' saw lively contributions from Solar Buddies founders Laura Waters and Kelli Apsland, Richie Turner, who runs the university's business incubator tartup Stiwdio, Industrial Automation and Control managing director Peter Lewis - who also received the lifetime achievement award - and Torfaen County Borough Council leader Anthony Hunt.

The audience listens at the South Wales Argus Business Awards at the University of South Wales in Newport. (Image: MKS Photography)

The full list of winners was announced on the Argus after the ceremony.

Scroll down for more photographs from the event.

Bethan Woods, Lynsey Hughes, Stacy Georgiou at the South Wales Argus Business Awards. (Image: MKS Photography)

Paul Richeyts, Oliver Lewis, Leah Billen, Emilio Shackel at the South Wales Argus Business Awards. (Image: MKS Photography)

Pam and Rob Appleby at the South Wales Argus Business Awards. (Image: MKS Photography)

Eve Szade, Leighton Szade, Laura Szade, Ellie Szade (Image: MKS Photography)

Michael and Christine Birch (Image: MKS Photography)

Mahbubul Alom and Christopher Ejlozy at the South Wales Argus Business Awards (Image: MKS Photography)

Jaydon Saunders, Katie Santwris, Max Rose and Steven Farly at the South Wales Argus Business Awards. (Image: MKS Photography)

Molly Fewell, Samuel Pigue-Perry, Ellen Coombe at the South Wales Argus Business Awards. (Image: MKS Photography)

Stacy Georgiou, Bethan Woods, Vici Riley at the South Wales Argus Business Awards. (Image: MKS Photography)

Rhiannon and Janet Lewis. (Image: MKS Photography)

Cerys Reynolds, Sian Thorne, Pam Appleby, Abi McGrath, Xia Combstock, Lee Brakspear and Rob Appleby. (Image: MKS Photography)

Luke Formosa, Rhiannon Renett and Laurie Davies. (Image: MKS Photography)

Jodie Hughes and Stephanie Elmore. (Image: MKS Photography)

The awards were covered live on the Argus website, on Facebook and on X, formerly known as Twitter.

South Wales Argus editor Gavin Thompson posting on Facebook during the annual business awards. (Image: MKS Photography)

You can read more about the South Wales Argus Business Awards in our Your Community section in the paper on Wednesday, November 22, and the following week, Wednesday, November 29.

Thank you to all the sponsors of the South Wales Argus Business Awards 2023 (Image: Newsquest)

The business awards would not be possible without the support of all our sponsors. Diolch!