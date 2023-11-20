Train with Katie opened in Danygraig, Risca earlier this year - and has proven such a success it is now relocating to a bigger site.

Owner Katie Scott has been amazed at the response she’s had from local women.

“So many girls have told me they love coming here and learning how to train in such a safe, secure and welcoming environment,” she said.

Owner Katie Scott has been astounded at the number of members joining the gym (Image: Katie Scott)At the moment, they have the women’s weights and machines and classes all under one roof, but they have been so full they are now having to be separated.

In order to have the space required for proper workouts, the team has secured a second , four-storey building, located at the back of the current site.

This will enable the gym to be made open plan and provide an extra space for the classes. The new gym will be evenly spread out over the four floors.

Miss Scott said: “The current group sessions have become so popular that we need to increase number of spaces to accommodate the members therefore needing the current space completely cleared of machines.”

The expanded gym will provide more space for individual workouts (Image: Train with Katie)

The ground floor will include the strength machines and a free workspace for members, the second floor will host all the cardio machines and a functional training area.

The third floor will be opened out to local businesses to rent rooms for extra work targeted towards gym members – potential ideas for these include nail and beauty technicians.

On the top floor, Miss Scott has plans to put in a boxing area for members to use, both individually and as part of classes.

Classes have become so popular they are having to move to their own building (Image: Train with Katie)“The whole thing has been so wild, and such a whirlwind. It’s mad how quickly its all happened,” she added. “We only get the keys in early December, and then we have a month to turn it around ready for opening day part two.

“The feedback we’ve had from members has been brilliant. It’s really been second to none, particularly from those women who now use the gym after originally feeling insecure about using weights.

“It’s great because it’s exactly the type of reaction we’ve been hoping for with the welcoming and safe environment we aim to foster.”

Train with Katie will be opening their new expanded gym on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, just in time for those new year, new me workouts.