Gwent Police deployed a number of officers, including trained firearms officers as a precaution, after receiving the report at around 1:55pm this afternoon, Friday, November 17.

A large crowd formed on Austin Friars, between Friars Walk and Commercial Street, with Burger King customers dropping their food and heading outside to get a closer view.

Police vehicles and personnel were scattered around the area, including on Corn Street, while they worked to contain the reported threat.

Onlookers saw firearms officers stop and search two young males against the Austin Friars wall of the former Costa Coffee shop on Commercial Street before leading them down Commercial Street in handcuffs.

Curious shoppers drew their phones to snap photo and video while officers walked away.

Gwent Police have now confirmed the arrest of a 15-year-old boy and 20-year-old man on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm in a public place. They remain in police custody at this time.

Superintendent Ryan Francis said: "We understand a large number of officers in Newport city centre this afternoon may have caused some concern.

"Specially-trained firearm officers attended as a precaution to ensure the safety of members of the public and our officers and the incident was resolved safely and quickly.

"Following a search, an imitation firearm, a BB gun, was found and seized.

"We treat all reports of weapons seriously and continue to encourage anyone who sees anything suspicious or has any information on weapons to report it.

"If you have any concerns then please do stop and talk to us."