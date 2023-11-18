Opponents of the scheme say it's not always clear where the new limit applies.

And in at least one area of South Wales they've got a point - with a 30mph and a 20mph sign seen right next to each other.

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies latched onto the social media buzz around the signs in Groes-Faen, suggesting it proved the rollout of the 20mph default was “bonkers”.

It came after Labour MP for Rhondda Chris Bryant, appearing on Question Time, said “some areas” of the 20mph limit were “frankly bonkers”.

Mr Bryant later clarified his views, saying: “I did not describe the scheme as bonkers. I described some of the local decisions in the Rhondda, where roads go 20-30-20, as bonkers, which is why I support the review of the guidance that Lee Waters has announced.”

Posting a photo of the signs on social media on Friday morning, Mr Davies said: “Ridiculous road signage in Groes-Faen which will confuse drivers. Labour and Plaid’s blanket 20mph speed limits are causing chaos across Wales!”

And now the Argus has learned why this has happened.

Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council says the 30mph sign was sprayed over following the introduction of the 20mph default in September.

A contractor has attended the site today to re-cover the 30mph.

The council says they are “working towards” permanently replacing the village sign to reflect the 20mph limit.

Welsh Conservative leader and MS for South Wales Central Mr Davies said: “People continue to be frustrated, with speed signs showing 20mph and 30mph on the same stretch of road, with similar incidents being reported across Wales.

“Instead of listening to the public and Labour’s own MP, the Labour government continues to ignore the concerns of the Welsh people.”

More than 460,000 people have signed the record-breaking Senedd petition to “rescind” the 20mph default, though the policy was included in Welsh Labour’s manifesto for government at the 2021 election and approved by Senedd members.