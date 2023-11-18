The incident in Cardiff Road, Newport, happened at around 9.10pm on Sunday, November 12

It involved a Toyota Prius car and a KLM motorbike.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and the rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.

The police are now looking to speak to any drivers travelling on Cardiff Road on Sunday, November 12, between 8.50pm and 9.10pm.

Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage is also asked to get in touch.

A police statement said: "Investigating officers want to speak to any motorists who were travelling on Cardiff Road, Newport, between 8.50pm and 9.15pm on Sunday 12 November, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage.

"We’re appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision on Cardiff Road, Newport at around 9.10pm on Sunday 12 November.

"Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"The collision involved a KTM motorbike and a Toyota Prius car. The rider, a 28-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.

"We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or any motorists with dashcam footage, that were using Cardiff Road, between 8.50pm and 9.15pm to contact us."

People are asked to call 101 or get in touch through the force's official social media channels on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), and quote log reference 2300385984 with any details.

If you wish to report information anonymously, you can call call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.