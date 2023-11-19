Whether you're looking to add a furry friend to your family or you're curious to see what adorable names made the list, here are the most popular names for both boys and girls this year.

Researchers have found that Barbie mania was officially the main driving force behind naming trends in 2023.

In fact, the blockbuster hit has inspired the trendiest name of the year: Pink, according to data from millions of user-submitted pet names on Rover.com.

It's not the only Barbie name to climb the rankings, in fact, the name Ken was up from last year (+79%).

Ultimately, it wasn’t ‘Kenough’ to outshine Barbie, which not only made the top 3 list of trending names but increased by a whopping 1079%.

It truly is Barbie world's since other popular characters Dolly, Sasha, and Alan have all been very fashionable this year too.

Adem Fehmi, Rover’s canine behaviourist, comments: “Finding the perfect name for your pooch can sometimes be a difficult task, especially if a name doesn’t immediately spring to mind – or when you’re set on naming them something unique to the rest.

"And whilst it’s wonderful to see pet parents getting creative and thinking outside the box when it comes to naming their pup, remember, you’re the one that has to be comfortable shouting this across the park!

"So, whilst I encourage pet parents to have fun with naming their pups when they first get them, think about some potential repercussions if they are totally out of the blue.”

To give you inspiration for your own pooch, here are the top trending dog names for 2023 as well as the most popular girl and boy dog names for the year.

Top trending dog names for 2023

Pink (+1479%) Freddo (+1179%) Barbie (+1079%) Bolo (+1079%) Chas (+1079%) Deefer (+1079%) Hovis (+1079%) Jean (+1079%) Karl (+1079%) Lotta (+1079%)

Most popular female dog names for 2023

Luna Bella Lola Poppy Daisy Coco Ruby Molly Rosie Willow

Most popular male dog names for 2023

Milo Teddy Buddy Alfie Max Charlie Bailey Reggie Brumo Hugo

5 tips for naming your dog

The experts at Rover.com have shared their 5 top tips you should consider when it comes to choosing a name for your dog.

A name is for life, not for Christmas!: To help determine your dog’s name, make a list of names you love, and really take your time to whittle these down to the one you feel suits your dog best, there’s no need to rush into a name.

It can be very useful to observe your dog, their temperament, quirks, and personality as a whole. That being said, avoid ‘trying out’ different names on your pooch while you make your decision.

Although naturally you will want to find the ‘right name’, you don’t want to confuse your new pup during this process.

Do your leash-search: If you know that you are likely to frequent certain places with your dog, such as your local park, then it can be a good idea to visit these areas before you decide on your dog’s name.

Listen carefully to the names being used and called, and if possible, avoid duplicating these names.

It is not the end of the world if there ends up being two or three ‘Milos’ called at the same time, but this can certainly make it harder to get your dog’s attention - especially if they are off lead.

Pitch paw-fect!: Consider choosing a name that has a vowel or vowel sounding consonant at the end, such as Luna or Poppy.

This means you’ll be more likely to elongate the vowel sounds and change your pitch of voice for the second syllable, which is important when calling your pooches’ name to get their attention.

This will help your dog to hear their name being called, and often these sounds sound more positive and inviting to your dog, encouraging them to respond accordingly.

Avoid confurr-sion: It’s best to choose a name that cannot be confused with a command word, or other words you might frequently use when with your dog.

Try to steer away from names like such as Kay as this could be confused with ‘stay’, or Teddy that sounds like ‘ready’.

Similarly, opting for a short, snappy name not only makes it easier for your dog to learn their name, but to also hear clearly when they’re called.

Make sure it’s the whole family’s ‘pup of tea’: You’ll need to mutually agree on your family pup’s name, as you want consistency when teaching commands and calling for your dog’s attention.

If other members of the family or carers of your dog start using an alternative name because they don’t like the one chosen, then this could pose a problem.