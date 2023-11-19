Sean Wharton and his mum Muriel were invited to a party at Highgrove, the King and Queen's home in the Cotswolds as the monarch celebrated his 75th birthday.

And by an amazing coincidence the party on November 12 was held 62 years to the day since Mrs Wharton left St Kitts in the Caribbean on a boat bound for the UK in 1961.

Mr Wharton was nominated to attend the event for his work in race equality and the Windrush generation by Lisa Gardener, who works in the equality sector.

He told Cwmbran Life he had an email inviting him to Highgrove and replied to ask: "Is this real?"

Sean Wharton and his mum Muriel at Highgrove. Picture: Sean Wharton/Cwmbran Life (Image: Sean Wharton/Cwmbran Life)

It was and a few months later he was driving his mum Muriel, 83, into the grounds of the Royal home.

Mr Wharton said: "It was a day that my mum, me and my family will always remember.

"It was a privilege to be there and to be recognised.

"Everyone was so friendly throughout. There were only six tables of ten so it was very compact and personal.

"We had tea, scones and sandwiches. None of the other guests really knew why they were there and everyone was saying the same thing, 'it's just what I do', people who go about their business.

King Charles talking to Sean Wharton and his mum, Muriel, and Vernesta Cyril OBE. Picture: Sean Wharton/Cwmbran Life (Image: Sean Wharton/Cwmbran Life)

"When we were driving home, it particularly hit my mum. I was privileged to be able to take her. She said that people stand outside to see a glimpse of royalty and we were in there having a cup of tea and chatting to the King, like we were at the cafe at Cwmbran Boating Lake."

Mr Wharton spoke about the link of the date of the party being the same day that his mum travelled to the UK.

He said: "Sixty-two years to the day after leaving the Caribbean at the age of 21, she met the King. For me to be a part of that. I told her that 'it's only because of you I'm there, everything I do is because of you'

"Sometimes we leave it too late to say 'thank you' to our parents. To be able to give her that was incredible."