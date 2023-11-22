The planning application is in relation to the former New Forge Public House in Oakdale, Blackwood, with the proposal to turn the site into 26 apartments, including landscape access, car parking and a public open space.

The appointed planning agent, LRM Planning, is hosting the public consultation on its website, where people can view a draft application and associated drawings.

The design and access statement provided as part of the draft application details the full proposal for 26 apartments.

A previous application submitted to the council in 2018 shortly after the pub's closure had plans for a Co-op and Greggs to be built in its place.

This application for apartments has been put together by LRM Planning on behalf of the developer Castell Group.

The 26-apartment proposal is made up of 20 one-bedroom apartments and six two-bedroom apartments, in addition to amenity and public open space, vehicle access and parking.

A total of 27 parking spaces will be created after some pre-application advice was provided over the likely number of vehicles that would need to be accommodated.

The number of one and two bedroom apartments within the development has been adjusted following advice to reflect the “local housing need”.

According to the design and access statement, the pub has not been in use “for an extended period of time” and is on brownfield land “given its former and historic use”.

There are a number of local amenities within 15 minutes of the planned development site, including a convenience store, petrol station, pharmacy, parks and a school.

An ecological assessment was completed that concluded that provided some suggestions were followed in regard to the impact the apartments may have on wildlife in the area, there were no reasons why the project shouldn’t proceed.

The developers have a keen focus on providing affordable housing after some early comments made about the viability of the project during the cost-of-living crisis.

Accessibility has also now been considered, with a dropped kerb and cycle provisions now part of the proposal submitted in the pre-application package for public comment.

There are also plans for an open area of green space and environmentally-friendly infrastructure.

The public consultation will now be open until Wednesday, December 13, and a Pre-Application Consultation Report (PAC) will be compiled from the comments and submitted with the full application to the council.

If you wish to comment on the application, you can do so here.